SFA set to approach Walter Smith over manager position

The former Rangers manager has emerged as a strong candidate for the vacancy.

The SFA is set to make an approach to Walter Smith over the possibility of becoming the next Scotland manager.

It's understood Smith's name has been discussed at boardroom level. The former Rangers and Everton manager took charge of the national team between 2004 and 2007 before leaving the post to return to Ibrox as Paul Le Guen's successor.

Smith, who won 21 trophies across his two spells at Rangers, will now be spoken to about becoming Gordon Strachan's replacement as Scotland boss.

Other candidates believed to be under consideration are Alex McLeish, Steve Clarke and Slaven Bilic, among others.

Smith has been out of management for seven years but is one of the most successful Scottish managers in history. In addition to leading Rangers to silverware in Scotland, he also took the side to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

As Scotland manager, he oversaw a rise of 70 places in the FIFA rankings winning seven and drawing five of his 16 games in charge.

The Scottish FA has resumed its search for a manager after failing to tempt Michael O'Neill from his position as Northern Ireland boss. After long-held interest, face-to-face talks were held with O'Neill last month before he declined the offer.

That failure was a factor in the departure of Stewart Regan from his role as Scottish FA chief executive. At a board meeting where the pursuit of O'Neill was discussed, it became apparent to Regan that he did not enjoy the full backing of the board, leading to his resignation with immediate effect.

Regan's departure means the sub-committee charged with identifying and recruiting the new manager is down to three people. Scottish FA president Alan McRae, vice-president Rod Petrie and Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell are carrying out the search.

