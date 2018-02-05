Kenny Miller returns to Rangers squad for Thistle trip

The striker is available for selection after returning from an ankle injury.

Return to full fitness: Kenny Miller is ready to play. SNS

Kenny Miller will be available for selection when Rangers travel to Firhill to take on Partick Thistle on Tuesday.

The sides meet in the Scottish Premiership fixture as Rangers look to extend the gap between themselves and fourth-placed Hibs with their game in hand.

Neil Lennon's men reduced the deficit to two points with a 2-1 win at Ibrox at the weekend.

Miller, who hasn't played since the last meeting with Hibs in December, returns from an Achilles injury.

When asked if he is tempted to make changes during what is a busy schedule for Rangers, manager Graeme Murty said: "Maybe, we have people back fit.

"Kenny trained again today so he's back in the squad. He's available for selection tomorrow.

"We have to make sure we are appropriate, in the fact that we want people back in the squad, we want them ready but we also have to wait until they complete enough training sessions, with enough volume and enough load before we throw guys back in again.

"But we have almost a fully-fit squad but we still have some big names and lots of experience out so we have to make sure we utilise the squad well because we've got a busy period coming up."

Murty added Jordan Rossiter is also nearing a return after playing 60 minutes for the under-20s on Monday as they beat Valencia 1-0.

"He deserves a bit of positivity and light in his life because he's had a hard time," he continued.

"The guy works extremely hard and when footballers aren't seen on the pitch they get forgotten about a bit.

"But he deserves some because he works his socks off and hopefully now he can put that behind him and move forward."

