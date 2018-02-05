Murty: No surprise if Scotland consider Smith for job

The Rangers manager says Walter Smith is a 'fantastic man and a fantastic character'.

Respect: Graeme Murty is a fan of Walter Smith. SNS Group

Graeme Murty says he wouldn't be surprised if the Scottish FA decides to offer Walter Smith the vacant managerial role at Hampden.

The 69-year-old took charge of Scotland from 2004 until 2007, when the side jumped 70 places in the FIFA rankings.

He won seven and drew five of his 16 games in charge, including the 1-0 home win over France in the Euro 2008 qualifiers.

Alex McLeish took over when Smith decided to leave his post and return to Ibrox as Paul Le Guen's successor.

Murty, who won two his four Scotland caps while playing for Smith, believes he would be an inspiration back in the Hampden hot seat.

Graeme Murty played for Walter Smith twice in 2006. SNS

"I think he's a fantastic man," he said. "A fantastic character and when you walked on to the football pitch with him as your manager you had a clear understanding and clarity of what your role was.

"You had his backing and faith, and from a man of that stature it made you walk on to the pitch feeling great.

"I can't hold him in any higher regard and if Scotland were to look to him and ask him to take charge that would be down to him but it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise.

"He's an intensely private guy and I wouldn't want to speak for him but I'm sure if he does decide he wants to come back then he'll have given it long and deep thought and it'll be the right thing for him."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.