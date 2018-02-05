  • STV
  • MySTV

Lasley: Motherwell are recapturing early season form

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Fir Park assistant boss says his side are in the mix for a top six place.

Rise: Lasley says Motherwell are back in the groove.
Rise: Lasley says Motherwell are back in the groove. SNS Group

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley believes his side are starting to recapture the form that saw them reach the League Cup final and says they can't be ruled out for a top six place.

Impressive form in the first half of the season saw Stephen Robinson's side claim some notable results and make their way to a showpiece final at Hampden before being beaten by Celtic in the League Cup final.

The Steelmen endured a difficult December and Lasley says the winter break looks to have rejuvenated the team.

"There has been a lot of highs and lows, particularly the early part of the season when we had a great run in the league and getting to the League Cup final," he said. "That was fantastic and then we had a tough end to the year and the build up to the (winter) break.

"But since the break we have looked hungry, we have looked fresh and we still hold high hopes of finishing the season well."

That lift in form has the assistant boss looking up the table. A midweek fixture against St Johnstone gives Motherwell the chance to leapfrog Kilmarnock into the top six, albeit having played two games more, and Lasley says his experience tells him nobody can be ruled out of a top-half finish at this stage in the season.

"It looks a real race to get into that top six now and we feel as if we are one of those teams challenging," he said.

"I think there is a little bit of a gap between Hearts and Hibs, the top five, and the rest.

"We are sitting in seventh position and Killie are in sixth but all the teams down to the bottom will have ambitions to finish sixth because we know how quickly things can change in this division.

"You play a lot of 'six pointers' and we have one tomorrow night against St Johnstone, a team that is close to us.

"I have played in this division enough years. The margins are so fine.

"It will be the team that can put three or four results together on a consistent basis who will ultimately grab that sixth position.

"It can go down to a set play or a lapse of concentration that makes the difference in games.

"We have to be really on it for every minute of every game to be there ready to make the difference."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.