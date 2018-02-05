Lasley: Motherwell are recapturing early season form

The Fir Park assistant boss says his side are in the mix for a top six place.

Rise: Lasley says Motherwell are back in the groove. SNS Group

Motherwell assistant manager Keith Lasley believes his side are starting to recapture the form that saw them reach the League Cup final and says they can't be ruled out for a top six place.

Impressive form in the first half of the season saw Stephen Robinson's side claim some notable results and make their way to a showpiece final at Hampden before being beaten by Celtic in the League Cup final.

The Steelmen endured a difficult December and Lasley says the winter break looks to have rejuvenated the team.

"There has been a lot of highs and lows, particularly the early part of the season when we had a great run in the league and getting to the League Cup final," he said. "That was fantastic and then we had a tough end to the year and the build up to the (winter) break.

"But since the break we have looked hungry, we have looked fresh and we still hold high hopes of finishing the season well."

That lift in form has the assistant boss looking up the table. A midweek fixture against St Johnstone gives Motherwell the chance to leapfrog Kilmarnock into the top six, albeit having played two games more, and Lasley says his experience tells him nobody can be ruled out of a top-half finish at this stage in the season.

"It looks a real race to get into that top six now and we feel as if we are one of those teams challenging," he said.

"I think there is a little bit of a gap between Hearts and Hibs, the top five, and the rest.

"We are sitting in seventh position and Killie are in sixth but all the teams down to the bottom will have ambitions to finish sixth because we know how quickly things can change in this division.

"You play a lot of 'six pointers' and we have one tomorrow night against St Johnstone, a team that is close to us.

"I have played in this division enough years. The margins are so fine.

"It will be the team that can put three or four results together on a consistent basis who will ultimately grab that sixth position.

"It can go down to a set play or a lapse of concentration that makes the difference in games.

"We have to be really on it for every minute of every game to be there ready to make the difference."

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.