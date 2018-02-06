Inverness raise Challenge Cup scheduling concerns with SPFL

The Highlanders are due to play their semi final with Crusaders on a Sunday at 5.15pm.

Inverness are two games away from winning the Challenge Cup trophy. SNS Group

Inverness Caledonian Thistle have raised concerns over the Challenge Cup semi final scheduling to the SPFL.

The Highlanders are due to play Northern Irish side Crusaders on Sunday, February 18th at 5.15pm with the game shown live on BBC Alba.

Inverness have published the full letter chairman Graham Rae has sent to SPFL secretary Iain Blair, stressing the club's disappointment.

They cite loss of income due to their time in the Championship and say the challenging cup arrangements have been "less than satisfactory."

Inverness have only had one home game on a Saturday at 3pm in the competition so far. They opened their campaign against Aberdeen Colts at Glebe Park in September and knocked Falkirk out in a 5.15 kick off.

They are concerned they will now struggle to market the semi final which would normally attract "significant interest."

Rae says he does not expect the SPFL to change the fixture but felt it was important to stress "it certainly does not suit supporters of either club."

While questioning if the tournament will still go ahead next season, Rae hopes the governing body will not make the same mistake again in the future.

"I thought it was important to bring our concerns to your attention and trust that the arrangements for next year's tournament, should it go ahead, are significantly more advantageous to clubs and supporters," he said in the closing line of the letter.

The New Saints and Dumbarton will meet in the other semi final on Saturday, February 17th at 7.35pm.