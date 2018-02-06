  • STV
  • MySTV

McNamara sympathises with Thompson after resignation

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The former Dundee United manager says Stephen Thompson 'inherited a lot of problems.'

Jackie McNamara worked with Stephen Thompson when he was manager of Dundee United.
Jackie McNamara worked with Stephen Thompson when he was manager of Dundee United. SNS Group

Former Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara says he feels some sympathy for Stephen Thompson after the chairman decided to hand in his resignation.

The businessman became one of the biggest stories on transfer deadline day last week when he announced he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the season.

Thompson took over the position when his father Eddie passed away in October 2008.

He will continue to be the club's majority shareholder and owner but will no longer sit on the board of directors.

McNamara, who worked under Thompson from 2013 until 2015, understands he is not a popular figure amongst some sections of the Dundee United support but says he has had a difficult time recently.

"Obviously there's a lot of change, with managers and everything else," he said.

"I've got a bit of sympathy for him, he's stepping down and he's taken a lot of stick. But I think he inherited a lot of problems when he took over as chairman there.

"It's difficult for me to speak about them but I obviously wish them all the best. They shouldn't be in the Championship, they're a top flight club and hopefully they get back up this season."

McNamara left his role in September 2015 but his predecessor Mixu Paatelainen was unable to turn results around with them suffering relegation to the Championship at the end of the season.

It came after a year-and-a-half of poor performances with many fans looking to the sale of key players, including Gary Mackay-Steven, Stuart Armstrong and Nadir Ciftci to Celtic, being one of the catalysts.

While McNamara acknowledges there were some tough times towards the end of his tenure, he admits he is proud to see so many of his former players continue to build their careers.

"It's a good club and I enjoyed most of my time there," he continued. "I did my best while I was there and had some great football players.

"I take great pride in seeing them all playing now, the likes of Andy [Robertson] playing at Liverpool. There were so many good moments there despite it being a difficult time."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1407358-dundee-united-chairman-stephen-thompson-to-step-down/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.