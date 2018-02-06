McNamara sympathises with Thompson after resignation

The former Dundee United manager says Stephen Thompson 'inherited a lot of problems.'

Jackie McNamara worked with Stephen Thompson when he was manager of Dundee United. SNS Group

Former Dundee United manager Jackie McNamara says he feels some sympathy for Stephen Thompson after the chairman decided to hand in his resignation.

The businessman became one of the biggest stories on transfer deadline day last week when he announced he would be stepping down from his role at the end of the season.

Thompson took over the position when his father Eddie passed away in October 2008.

He will continue to be the club's majority shareholder and owner but will no longer sit on the board of directors.

McNamara, who worked under Thompson from 2013 until 2015, understands he is not a popular figure amongst some sections of the Dundee United support but says he has had a difficult time recently.

"Obviously there's a lot of change, with managers and everything else," he said.

"I've got a bit of sympathy for him, he's stepping down and he's taken a lot of stick. But I think he inherited a lot of problems when he took over as chairman there.

"It's difficult for me to speak about them but I obviously wish them all the best. They shouldn't be in the Championship, they're a top flight club and hopefully they get back up this season."

McNamara left his role in September 2015 but his predecessor Mixu Paatelainen was unable to turn results around with them suffering relegation to the Championship at the end of the season.

It came after a year-and-a-half of poor performances with many fans looking to the sale of key players, including Gary Mackay-Steven, Stuart Armstrong and Nadir Ciftci to Celtic, being one of the catalysts.

While McNamara acknowledges there were some tough times towards the end of his tenure, he admits he is proud to see so many of his former players continue to build their careers.

"It's a good club and I enjoyed most of my time there," he continued. "I did my best while I was there and had some great football players.

"I take great pride in seeing them all playing now, the likes of Andy [Robertson] playing at Liverpool. There were so many good moments there despite it being a difficult time."

