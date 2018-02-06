Wright: I hope St Johnstone players are ready for a scrap

The manager was "extremely disappointed" with the 2-0 defeat at Motherwell.

Unhappy: Wright couldn't understand his side's decline. SNS Group

St Johnstone manager Tommy Wright has warned his players that they need to show fighting spirit after a 2-0 defeat at Motherwell left them "in a scrap".

Second-half goals from Allan Campbell and Curtis Main saw Motherwell take three points and left the visitors without a league win since December 9.

The Perth side are six points from the top half of the league but the same margin separates them and bottom side Ross County, though Wright's team have two games in hand.

The manager said his players had to be aware of the position they are in.

"We're in a scrap," he said. "I hope they are ready for it.

"I told them to forget about top six. We don't talk about top six but we will forget about it. All we have got to do is concentrate on winning the next game.

"We asked the players how they could go from the start they made to how they played in the second half but they didn't have too many answers.

"We allowed them to get on the front foot because we didn't do the basics and I am extremely disappointed.

"It is nearly beyond belief how they can go from what they did in the first half to what they did in the second."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson revealed that Curtis Main, who has scored four goals in six matches since joining the club in January, was unhappy at not adding more goals to his record.

"He's not happy with himself, he's beating himself up that he should have had more goals," he said.

"He probably should have done, he hit the crossbar and had a couple of chances he expected to score. But that's good, that's the standards we want."