Football Talk: Morelos interest cooled, MacKinnon boost

Staying? Alfredo Morelos could be on the verge of a new Rangers contract. SNS Group

It was a week ago today the January transfer window madness heated up and came to a dramatic deadline day close.

Seven days on though and the ongoing story of Alfredo Morelos moving to China has died down.

Reports are saying Beijing Renhe have cooled their interest and Rangers will open talks on a new deal for the striker next week.

It's good news for Hamilton Accies as Darian MacKinnon will not be facing surgery. It was originally feared his season was over after suffering a knee injury against Dundee last month but he'll only be sidelined for up to eight weeks.

Motherwell are finally bringing Indian teenage goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem on trial after initially being linked with him at the start of January.

And former Rangers keeper Ronald Waterreus has been speaking about his time at the club a decade ago. He says they spelt his name wrong on his contract and he faked an injury to see what kind of reaction the fans would give him when he walked off the pitch.

Whatever it was Ronnie, it probably wouldn't be so good now you've said that...

