Football Talk: Smith move delay, Hearts striker search

Target: Smith is favourite for Scotland. SNS Group

Stop me if you've heard this one before.

After Michael O'Neill seemed certain to be the next Scotland manager, only to publicly reject the Scottish FA, it's now being reported that a move for Walter Smith may be on shaky ground.

The former Rangers boss is a target for the national association but, though a dugout appointment is set to happen before a new chief executive is found, it seems things aren't moving quickly enough for some people's liking.

However, not everyone wants to hurry into big decisions. Over at Hearts, Craig Levein is looking for a new striker and he's carefully mulling over two options and will take his time before deciding who to sign.

Levein has already landed one forward this year with the high-profile signing of Steven Naismith. The Scotland international has played down Rangers interest and revealed that Kilmarnock's plastic pitch was a factor in him deciding against a return to his first club.

While Naismith was saying Rangers' interest wasn't really serious, Vinnie Jones was revealing the club made attempts to sign him from Wimbledon in 1990.

Alas, Ibrox fans never did get to see the future star of Gone In 60 Seconds and Garfield 2, as Rangers decided to go in a completely different direction and sign silky playmaker Terry Hurlock.

Elsewhere, Celtic starlet Karamoko Dembele has been rubbing shoulders with Neymar and Jason Cummings has riled WWE superstar Matt Hardy.

