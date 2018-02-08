Arbroath boss gets lengthy ban for storming pitch

Dick Campbell has been given a seven-game touchline suspension at a Hampden hearing.

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell has been hit with a seven-match ban after storming on to the pitch to confront the referee during a Scottish Cup tie.

Campbell was charged with misconduct by the Scottish FA after angry scenes during Arbroath's 4-1 cup defeat at Ayr United on January 21.

The manager was enraged by referee Mike Roncone's decision not to award his side a penalty when his side were 2-0 down and he marched on to the pitch to confront the match official. Roncone sent Campbell to the stands but he was summoned to Hampden to answer questions about his behaviour.

An independent panel found him guilty of misconduct and handed the veteran manager a five-game touchline ban to be served immediately, with a further two games suspended until the end of the 2018/19 season.

Following the match, Campbell had explained his anger, saying that Roncone had blundered by failing to award a spot kick.

"I have never seen a more blatant penalty in my life - if it's not a penalty he has to book the player for diving," he said.

"Every Ayr United supporter saw it. I hope the supervisor questions the referee's performance - the decisions he made today put us out of the cup and made a major impact on the game.

"There is no word in the English dictionary to describe why it's not a penalty.

"It was an old fashioned Scottish Cup tie but never a 4-1 result."

The ban comes on the same day as Campbell was named as Ladbrokes League One Manager of the Month.

You can view the incident from 11:25 on the video below.

