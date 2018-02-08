Dundee sign former QPR defender Steven Caulker
The 26-year-old has joined Neil McCann's side on an 18-month deal.
Dundee have completed the signing of former Queens Park Rangers defender Steven Caulker.
Caulker has been a free agent since leaving the London club and has joined Neil McCann's side on an 18-month deal.
McCann has been looking to sign a central defender since the club sold Jack Hendry to Celtic on transfer deadline day.
The former England cap, who has also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Cardiff City, Liverpool and Southampton amongst others, will now look to help Dundee move clear of relegation worries with the team currently ninth in the table.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.