Dundee sign former QPR defender Steven Caulker 

The 26-year-old has joined Neil McCann's side on an 18-month deal.

Deal: Caulker has joined Dundee. PA

Dundee have completed the signing of former Queens Park Rangers defender Steven Caulker.

Caulker has been a free agent since leaving the London club and has joined Neil McCann's side on an 18-month deal.

McCann has been looking to sign a central defender since the club sold Jack Hendry to Celtic on transfer deadline day.

The former England cap, who has also played for Tottenham Hotspur, Cardiff City, Liverpool and Southampton amongst others, will now look to help Dundee move clear of relegation worries with the team currently ninth in the table.

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.