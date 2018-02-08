  • STV
  • MySTV

Rodgers: Craig Levein is a bit obsessed with Scott Brown

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Celtic manager shot back at Levein's claims Brown deliberately got booked.

Brendan Rodgers has hit back at Craig Levein, saying the Hearts boss is "obsessed" with talking about Celtic captain Scott Brown.

A week after saying players in Scotland "need protection" from Brown, Levein claimed on Thursday the Celtic captain had deliberately gotten himself booked against Kilmarnock in order to avoid being suspended against Rangers next month.

Rodgers was asked about Levein's comments and suggested the Tynecastle boss was showing too much interest in an opposition player.

He said: "He's a wee bit obsessed with Broony, isn't he?"

"I think it's a huge compliment for Scott that Craig keeps talking about him. Especially when we don't play them for a little while.

"It's the first I've heard of that. Broony's a very competitive player so there's nothing really to answer on that."

When asked what he thought about the direct allegation that Brown had invited a yellow card, he was less sanguine.

"I think it's very disrespectful to ask that," he said. "Do you not think? I don't think you should ask that."

And on the subject of other managers speaking about his players, he said: "It's not something that any manager will like so much but it's not something I do unless I'm praising a player for his quality.

"But it's up to each individual about what they want to say."

Levein had said earlier in the day it wasn't his intention to rile others but he felt he was standing up for himself and his club.

"I'm just pointing out one thing, that's all," the Hearts boss said. "I'm just pointing it out as a retort to his statement last week that it was me that got him booked.

"I think you'll find his intentions were to always get booked in that game so he doesn't miss the Rangers game.

"It happens all the time. Anyone who is sensible would look at the situation if there's a particular game they want to play in and they only need to get booked to miss a game prior to that.

"I did it myself when I was playing. It happens."

https://stv.tv/sport/football/1407911-levein-accuses-brown-of-getting-booked-deliberately/ | default

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.