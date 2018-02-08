  • STV
  • MySTV

Boyata to miss Celtic's Europa League match against Zenit

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The defender has joined Brendan Rodgers' growing list of injury casualties.

Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata (cemtre) leaves the field against Kilmarnock.
Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata (cemtre) leaves the field against Kilmarnock. SNS

Injured defender Dedryck Boyata is set to miss Celtic's Europa League first leg tie against Zenit St-Petersburg.

The Belgian centre-half joined the Scottish champions' growing list of injury casualties when he was forced to leave the field against Kilmarnock on Saturday.

Kristoffer Ajer also limped off during the Rugby Park defeat, but is expected to return for this weekend's Scottish Cup match with Partick Thistle having recovered quickly from a knock to the Achilles.

Boyata, however, faces a longer period on the sidelines after picking up a groin injury.

Asked if he'd be available for selection on February 15, Parkhead boss Brendan Rodgers said: "I don't think he will be, the medical team are saying it will probably be around a couple of weeks.

"We are just assessing that day by day, it's an unfortunate situation we are in but we get on with it."

"Kris Ajer should be okay, he took a nasty knock to his Achilles similar to Nir Bitton on the surface the last time we played there (at Kilmarnock), but he should be okay for the weekend.

Towering centre-half Jozo Simunovic also returns for Thistle's visit to Glasgow's east end, having missed the Kilmarnock fixture as a precaution due to the artificial grass surface in Ayrshire.

Rodgers added: "Jozo Simunovic will be back in as we are playing on grass.

"One or two of the guys have started to return to training.

"The likes of Tom Rogic and Patrick Roberts have rejoined training, but they are a wee bit of time off from games.

"It's been one of them seasons, we've had a lot of injuries, a lot of bad luck really. But whatever squad we put out we always look to win the game."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.