Ally Love 'racist abuse' hearing continues into second day

The Clyde player has been charged with excessive misconduct by the Scottish FA .

Abuse: Love has been handed a ban. SNS

The Scottish FA disciplinary hearing into allegations of racist abuse by a Clyde player is to continue into a second day after no verdict was reached at Hampden.

Clyde defender Ally Love is accused of directing a stream of racial insults towards opposition winger Rabin Omar throughout Clyde's draw with Annan on January 2.

The player has protested his innocence and, after an 11-hour hearing on Thursday where evidence and submissions were heard, the disciplinary panel has chosen to reconvene to consider the case and is expected to reach a verdict on Friday afternoon.

Love was alleged to have called 20-year old Dutchman Omar a "P**i b*****d" among other insults and the incident was reported to referee Scott Millar at full time.

That prompted an investigation by the Scottish FA compliance officer and a notice of complaint for Love, who was making his debut for Clyde after moving from Brechin.

Detail of the incident were included in Millar's match report and witnesses backed up the claims.

The player has been charged with breaching rule 202, which covers excessive misconduct.

Guidelines suggest a four-match ban for a low-end offence and up to a 16-match suspension at the top end of the scale, though an independent panel can go beyond those recommendations in serious cases.

In a brief statement on their website after the initial charge, a Clyde spokesperson said: "The club can confirm that it has received a notice of complaint from the SFA Compliance Officer regarding Ally Love, for an alleged breach of disciplinary rule 202 during the match with Annan Athletic on 2nd January 2018.

"The club is co-operating fully with the SFA, in addition to conducting its own internal review.

"The club will be making no further comment at this stage."