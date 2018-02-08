McCann: Caulker one of best deals in Scotland this season

The Dundee boss has hailed the club's move to sign the former England defender.

Dundee boss Neil McCann has hailed Steven Caulker's arrival at Dens Park on an 18 month deal as "one of the best bits of business this season".

Former Spurs and Liverpool defender Caulker became a free agent when he left Queen's Park Rangers in December.

The 26-year-old has now completed a move to Dundee, where he will be tasked with replacing Jack Hendry at the heart of Neil McCann's defence.

Dark Blues boss McCann believes his side have pulled off a coup by attracting the England cap - who was linked with a move to Celtic during the January transfer window - north of the border.

"I think it's massive," said McCann. "I believe it is one of the best bits of business of this season, never mind January.

"To get someone of the calibre of Steven, the age of Steven, because he has all his good years ahead of him, is an unbelievable bit of business for the club.

"We've been blessed with great talents... like Cannigia, like Ravenelli ... coming to Dens, but to get someone with so much time ahead of him, who is so fresh and hungry, is fantastic."

Caulker left Spurs for Cardiff in an £8m move in 2013, before returning to London one year later with Queen's Park Rangers.

He had fallen out of favour at Loftus Road this campaign, making the last of four appearances in September.

McCann hopes the move can help Caulker rediscover his love for the game.

He said: "It wasn't about finances, he just wants to get back playing football."

"I said could give him an environment where he could get back to just loving being a footballer and being comfortable in his surroundings.

"He can give us a huge boost, and hopefully we can give his career a huge boost as well."

