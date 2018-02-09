Walter Smith pulls out of running for Scotland job

The veteran manager has said he no longer wants to be considered for the role.

Decision: Smith does not want the Scotland job. SNS Group

Walter Smith has told the Scottish FA he is no longer interested in becoming the next Scotland manager.

The national association made an approach last week to discuss the vacancy with the former Rangers boss, who took charge of the national team between 2004 and 2007 before leaving the post to return to Ibrox as Paul Le Guen's successor.

The 69-year old is now the second person to have rejected the governing body's overtures after Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill deciding to stay in his current role after face to face talks with the Hampden hierarchy.



Smith has been out of management for seven years but is one of the most successful Scottish managers in history. In addition to leading Rangers to silverware in Scotland, he also took the side to the UEFA Cup final in 2008.

As Scotland manager, he oversaw a rise of 70 places in the FIFA rankings winning seven and drawing five of his 16 games in charge.

In addition to looking to appoint a successor to Gordon Strachan as national team boss, the Scottish FA are also searching for a new chief executive after the departure of Stewart Regan.

At a board meeting where the failure to recruit O'Neill was discussed, it became apparent to Regan that he did not enjoy the full backing of the board, leading to his resignation with immediate effect.

Andrew McKinlay, the organisation's chief operating officer, has been acting as interim chief executive but has accepted a new role at Scottish Golf and will leave in May.

Regan's departure means the sub-committee charged with identifying and recruiting the new manager is down to three people. Scottish FA president Alan McRae, vice-president Rod Petrie and Partick Thistle's Ian Maxwell are carrying out the search.

