Steve Clarke: We will treat Brora Rangers same as Celtic

The Killie boss has warned against complacency ahead of the Scottish Cup tie.

Warning: Clarke says his players have to be at their best. SNS

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke has warned his players that they must be on their "guard" on Saturday when Brora Rangers visit Rugby Park.

The Highland League outfit have knocked out League One sides East Fife and Stranraer in their run to the fifth-round and Clarke is keen to avoid his side becoming their latest scalp.

Kilmarnock go into the tie in a rich vein of form having beaten Celtic last weekend, but the former West Brom boss says the tie will be given the same importance.

"We have to be on our guard this week, we've got a really difficult game," he told STV.

"Brora Rangers will come down here and they haven't conceded a goal in the cup.

"We've watched their two previous games in the cup. They're a good team, solid, organised and we have to give them full respect and make sure we reach the levels of performance we've been reaching recently.

"We will look to play to the same level we played against Celtic last week and if we can do that then hopefully we can get a positive result and move on in the cup.

"You have to respect all your opponents the same.

"They've got good players, players that probably could play at league level although through job commitments or whatever they make a decision to stay part time and playing in Highland League doesn't make them lesser players."

Clarke also highlighted that his opposite number, Brora Rangers manager, Ross Tokely, is no stranger to cup upsets having played in the Inverness side that defeated Celtic 3-1 at Parkhead back in 2000.

He added: "They've got a manager who knows how to upset a few people.

"He's been part of big upsets in the past Ross so they'll know what their doing when they come here and it'll be a tough afternoon for us.

"The cup target now is to reach the quarter-final, that's the next step. Cup competitions you can only take game at a time, it's important to be in the hat for the draw after the games at the weekend.

"We look forward to a good turnout here on Saturday, hopefully the Kilmarnock fans will come out and cheer us on. It should be a good day out for Brora but hopefully not too good."

