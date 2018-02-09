  • STV
  • MySTV

Robinson: Main can follow in Moult's footsteps at 'Well

Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Motherwell manager is hoping his side can emulate their League Cup run.

Curtis Main has scored four goals in six games since signing for Motherwell
Curtis Main has scored four goals in six games since signing for Motherwell SNS

Stephen Robinson hopes his Motherwell side can emulate their League Cup run and believes he has found the new Louis Moult in new signing Curtis Main.

Robinson takes his side to Dens Park to take on Dundee tomorrow and says that the Scottish Cup is the perfect platform to raise the profile of both the club and his players.

Louis Moult played a vital role in Motherwell's run to the League Cup final, scoring a double against Rangers in the semi-final, before securing a January move to Preston North End, and Robinson believes that Curtis Main can follow in his footsteps.

"There was a lot of other people who contributed to the cup run as well I can assure you," he said. "I'm sure Louis would be the first to admit that.

"We scored a lot of goals without Louis scoring them but Curtis has obviously stepped in to his shoes.

"He's scored a lot of goals and what it done for Moulty's profile it can do the same for Curtis's, Nadir's, Craig Tanner's. The opportunities are out there.

"I don't think Curtis knows where we're playing half the time, he's absolutely lost in Scotland so I don't think he's felt any kind of pressure.

"He reminds me of Louis, they're both very confident people, confident in their own ability and they just keep striving for better and better and I think Curtis will get better. He's hit the ground running and we feel there will be more to come."

Motherwell reached the League Cup final in November where they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Hampden and Robinson is keen for more cup success as he highlighted the benefits of that cup run.

He said: "We're highly motivated to do that [replicate League Cup run]. It's raised the profile of the football club, it helps attracts players to the football club which we seen in January and it just gives everything a lift around the place financially and moral boosting."

Robinson's team come up against a Dundee side who have just added England defender Stephen Caulker to their ranks and is wary of the threat they carry.

He added: "They're a good side, they play the ball on the ground.

"Neil has got them playing some good football.

"They've had some good results and some disappointing results in their eyes as well so they're a team we have to be very wary of, they have got some talented individual players who can effect the game."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.