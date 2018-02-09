Robinson: Main can follow in Moult's footsteps at 'Well

The Motherwell manager is hoping his side can emulate their League Cup run.

Curtis Main has scored four goals in six games since signing for Motherwell SNS

Stephen Robinson hopes his Motherwell side can emulate their League Cup run and believes he has found the new Louis Moult in new signing Curtis Main.

Robinson takes his side to Dens Park to take on Dundee tomorrow and says that the Scottish Cup is the perfect platform to raise the profile of both the club and his players.

Louis Moult played a vital role in Motherwell's run to the League Cup final, scoring a double against Rangers in the semi-final, before securing a January move to Preston North End, and Robinson believes that Curtis Main can follow in his footsteps.

"There was a lot of other people who contributed to the cup run as well I can assure you," he said. "I'm sure Louis would be the first to admit that.

"We scored a lot of goals without Louis scoring them but Curtis has obviously stepped in to his shoes.

"He's scored a lot of goals and what it done for Moulty's profile it can do the same for Curtis's, Nadir's, Craig Tanner's. The opportunities are out there.

"I don't think Curtis knows where we're playing half the time, he's absolutely lost in Scotland so I don't think he's felt any kind of pressure.

"He reminds me of Louis, they're both very confident people, confident in their own ability and they just keep striving for better and better and I think Curtis will get better. He's hit the ground running and we feel there will be more to come."

Motherwell reached the League Cup final in November where they fell to a 2-0 defeat to Celtic at Hampden and Robinson is keen for more cup success as he highlighted the benefits of that cup run.

He said: "We're highly motivated to do that [replicate League Cup run]. It's raised the profile of the football club, it helps attracts players to the football club which we seen in January and it just gives everything a lift around the place financially and moral boosting."

Robinson's team come up against a Dundee side who have just added England defender Stephen Caulker to their ranks and is wary of the threat they carry.

He added: "They're a good side, they play the ball on the ground.

"Neil has got them playing some good football.

"They've had some good results and some disappointing results in their eyes as well so they're a team we have to be very wary of, they have got some talented individual players who can effect the game."

