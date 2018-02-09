Brora Rangers' Pickles brothers relishing cup journey
The Orkney pair make a long trip to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup fifth round.
It may only be the fifth round, but for Brora Rangers' Pickles brothers Saturday's tie with Kilmarnock deserves cup final significance.
Rendall pair John and James Pickles make a 200-mile round trip every weekend from Orkney via boat and car to pull on a Brora jersey.
Now, having helped upset the odds against league opposition East Fife in the last round, they are venturing even further afield.
The arduous journey is more than worth it's while, however, given it provides them with the chance to test themselves against Premiership opposition this weekend.
Brora Rangers will look to cause their biggest shock so far when they face inform Killie at Rugby Park.
Asked if the match was their cup final, full back John said: "100%, definitely.
"We've got nothing to lose.
"We can just go out and enjoy the day, it's a big occasion for us."
On a score prediction, James laughed: "0-0, then we'll beat them at home."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.