Ayr United boss hopes to be in dugout despite eye op

Hopeful: McCall could return on Sunday. SNS Group

Ayr United manager Ian McCall hopes to be in the dugout when his side play Rangers in the Scottish Cup this weekend, despite undergoing an eye operation.

McCall spent time in hospital this week, and has missed training with the players but is aiming to be in place when United look to pull off an upset at Somerset Park.

United assistant manager Neil Scally has made sure that the League One promotion hopefuls are well prepared to face the Premiership side but the club are hopeful that McCall can be in place for the televised cup match.

Striker Michael Moffat says McCall's absence hasn't affected preparations.

"There's enough experience in the squad and obviously the assistant manager just took over," he said. "He takes the training most of the time anyway.

"Things have just been normal but without him shouting at us. "

The side have beaten Banks O'Dee and Arbroath to reach this stage of the competition.