Graeme Shinnie: Bookings won't change how I play

The combative Aberdeen captain is the Premiership's most booked player.

Aberdeen captain Graeme Shinnie has called for greater leniency from referees after being booked 12 times already this season.

As a result the combative midfielder will miss crucial upcoming fixtures against Hibs at Easter Road on February 17, and the visit of Celtic at Pittodrie eight days later.

After Aberdeen's win at Ross County, Derek McInnes complained that others in the league get a bit more leeway in terms of fouls than his captain.

The Pittodrie boss said: "He's not innocent by any stretch of the imagination but I can think of three or four times this season when he's been booked and it's been really harsh on him."

Shinnie agreed with his manager, and feels that while some of his bookings have been warranted, others have been harsh.

He said: "I'm not innocent, I have deserved some bookings, but sometimes I feel it's just the way I play.

"The ones at Ibrox and Ross County especially, it was late in the game and I had hardly made any fouls throughout the games.

"I felt those bookings at the time were harsh and it leaves me suspended against Hibs and Celtic which are games I hate to miss.

"Maybe, a little more leniency as it's the middle of the park, there's always going to be little fouls here and there.

"It just seems to be in the last few games that it's one little tackle and I get booked."

Shinnie added: "It's been frustrating but it's not going to change the way I play.

"It's the way I play and I'm sure the manager will think the same, he's not said anything different to me.

"I'm guessing he doesn't mind the way I play, I think when you're in the middle of the park you're in the middle of everything, you're kind of expected to do that dirty work and also contribute going forwards."

