Hampden selected to host friendly against Costa Rica

Scotland will welcome the Central American's on Friday, March 23rd.

Fans will head to Hampden next month. SNS Group

Hampden Park has been selected to host Scotland's friendly against Costa Rica next month.

The sides will meet at the national stadium on Friday, March 23rd with at 7.45pm kick off.

It will be the first game played there since Scotland turned around their 2018 World Cup hopes with a dramatic late 1-0 win over Slovakia last October.

There was speculation the Scottish FA may have taken the game on the road, similar to the friendly against Netherlands in November when it was played at Pittodrie.

The governing body have decided to remain at the national stadium, however.

It was announced last month a decision will be made later this year over whether Scotland will continue to play their home games at Hampden or move to Scotland's home of rugby, Murrayfield.

The SFA's lease on the Mount Florida ground expires in 2020.

Scotland have only faced Costa Rica once before, in a shock 1-0 defeat in the 1990 World Cup.

Tickets will be available to Scotland Supporters Club members from £10 for adults while the public sale starts at £15.