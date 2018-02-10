  • STV
  • MySTV

Don't blame me for Regan's resignation says O'Neill

STV

The Northern Ireland manager signed a new four-year deal to stay with the IFA.

Michael O'Neill says many people in football assured him the Northern Ireland job was more attractive than Scotland.
Michael O'Neill says many people in football assured him the Northern Ireland job was more attractive than Scotland. PA

Michael O'Neill insists he cannot be blamed for Scottish Football Association chief executive Stewart Regan's resignation.

The Northern Ireland boss O'Neill has signed a four-year contract extension less than three weeks after confirming he did not want the Scotland managerial post.

Regan faced flak for failing to land his number one candidate after opening discussions with O'Neill and shortly quit his post after eight turbulent years.

O'Neill believes a lot of issues need solved at the governing body but he should not be held responsible for the latest developments.

When asked if he felt sorry for Regan, O'Neill replied: "Yeah, of course, but it's the nature of football.

"I wouldn't like to think I should get blamed for [his resignation] at the end of the day. Scotland have a lot of things to sort out within their association and in all honesty it's nothing to do with me now.

"They came and identified me as their preferred candidate and the discussions were very professional, very amicable, but they went for a manager who was contracted to another association and it is very difficult to leave your country. It's not like trading in Sunderland for Middlesbrough.

"I'm disappointed to see what happened with Stewart but that is the nature of football. I wish Scotland every success, but ultimately my focus is on Northern Ireland."

O'Neill, who led his country to the last 16 at Euro 2016, not only spoke with his senior Northern Irish players about carrying on but also with others in the wider football community.

While he would not divulge names, O'Neill did reveal the general view was that continuing to lead Northern Ireland was a more appealing proposition.

'The decision was made by myself and it always was going to be. Having made the decision I'm 100% in my mind that it was the right decision.'
Michael O'Neill

"When you speak to people you always get a feel for things," he added.

"There were a lot of people didn't see the real merit to leave Northern Ireland to go to Scotland.

"The decision was made by myself and it always was going to be. I'm not that influenced by people.

"Having made the decision I'm 100% in my mind that it was the right decision."

The improved six-year package O'Neill has penned is worth in the region of £700,000 a year.

The 48-year-old spoke with both West Brom and Sunderland as well as the SFA prior to signing it and denied he remained with the Irish Football Association purely for money.

"The decision I made wasn't a financial one," O'Neill argued. "Ultimately, the money in club football is greater than it is in international football.

"I've been offered opportunities to be better off financially in club football, before (Euro 2016 in) France and subsequently, after this campaign as well."

Though his previous deal ran until 2020, O'Neill conceded he did sense it might have been the end of the road for him after November's play-off loss to Switzerland, when a controversially-awarded penalty in the first leg sent the Swiss to Russia.

Had Northern Ireland won that play-off, it would have been the first time the nation had qualified for back-to-back major tournaments.

And O'Neill, who the IFA opened contract talks with shortly after that tie, feels he still has unfinished business.

"I'm 48, I'm young as an international manager," he said.

"I've got six years experience of international football. I have the experience of going to a major tournament. I just felt this job wasn't finished."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.