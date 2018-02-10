  • STV
A full round up of Saturday's Scottish Cup results

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

Six fixtures took place ahead of Ayr United v Rangers and Aberdeen v Dundee United on Sunday.

Jim Duffy watched his side beat Dumbarton 2-0.
Celtic 3-2 Partick Thistle

Celtic were the first team to book their place in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup after the lunchtime kick off.

James Forrest netted his first hat trick for the club, opening his account after just three minutes.

Kris Doolan and Conor Sammon both pulled goals back for the visitors but they were unable to force a replay, despite Ryan Edwards coming close inside stoppage time.

Cove Rangers 1-3 Falkirk

Falkirk didn't take long to open the scoring away to Cove Rangers, netting after just two minutes.

It proved to be an exciting start though with Mitch Megginson equalising seconds later. 

Craig Sibbald and Alex Jakubiak both scored within two minutes of each other shortly after the break.

Dundee 0-2 Motherwell

Motherwell progressed in the competition with a victory at Dens Park.

Craig Tanner opened the scoring on 30 minutes before Curtis Main added a second shortly before the hour mark. 

The Steelmen have won both their Scottish Cup ties this season by 2-0, previously knocking Hamilton Accies out in January.

Hearts 3-0 St Johnstone

It was one-way traffic at Tynecastle as Hearts recorded their fourth clean sheet against St Johnstone this season.

Kyle Lafferty hit a double with Demetri Mitchell netting in between to send Craig Levein's men into the draw. 

Their only defeat since the start of November came against Celtic at the end of last month.

Kilmarnock 4-0 Brora Rangers

Brora Rangers played their first fifth round Scottish Cup tie in the club's history but it ended in a resounding victory for Kilmarnock.

Aaron Tshibola scored on his debut for Steve Clarke's men before Kris Boyd, Eamonn Brophy and Stephen O'Donnell added after the break.

The Brora Rangers players invaded the  stand holding the travelling support at full time to celebrate their cup run.

Morton 3-0 Dumbarton

Jim Duffy's side eased into the final eight with three goals against Dumbarton at home.

Frank Ross opened the scoring after just 12 minutes before Jack Iredale and Bob McHugh added in the second half.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.