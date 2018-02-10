McCann slams 'criminal' finishing in Dundee's cup exit

The Dens Park side lost 2-0 at home to Motherwell in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

Neil McCann was frustrated by what he witnessed at Dens Park. SNS

Dundee manager Neil McCann bemoaned "criminal" finishing and "shocking" defending after his side bowed out of the Scottish Cup with a 2-0 home defeat by Motherwell.

Goalkeeper Elliott Parish had a day to forget after letting Craig Tanner's volley slip underneath his body half an hour in and then making a poor decision with the game in the balance in the 56th minute.

Parish rushed off his line just as Kevin Holt headed Carl McHugh's hopeful ball over the top back towards goal whilst under pressure from Curtis Main. The Well striker claimed the goal himself.

But McCann was equally frustrated about his side's wastefulness in front of goal with Sofien Moussa alone missing a handful of chances, although he did force one excellent stop from Trevor Carson.

McCann said: "When you look at the chances we missed, I'm not just going to hang out the defence and the goalkeeper.

"I probably counted six or seven, I would say 100% chances - free headers, balls bouncing in the box, no composure, not making Carson work, which is criminal.

"And the goals we have lost are shocking - gifts to Motherwell. Because outside those goals, yeah, they had some decent areas on the counter attack but I wouldn't say they looked overly dangerous to us.

"But when you miss those types of chances and cough up goals like that, how can you come in here and say you were unlucky? We weren't, it's just wasteful in front of goal and it's weak in defence."

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson was keen to give Main credit for the second goal.

"That's not a good ball if you don't put pressure on," he said. "But if forwards are willing to chase and harry and make defenders make mistakes, he deserves to have any ounce of credit for it."

Robinson added: "It was a fantastic performance. We did the simple things well and we played some really attractive football in their half of the pitch.

"The forward boys were a real threat all afternoon and then when you need to defend, saves like Trevor Carson's, performances like Charles Dunne, all that needs to come together to win football matches.

"Over the last month since we came back, the majority of our performances have been like that."

The League Cup runners-up will await Sunday's quarter-final draw with optimism after losing just once in seven games in 2018.

Robinson said: "Last time we got there we had to play Aberdeen and Rangers, so if you're going to get to a cup final the likelihood is you are going to have to face the top teams.

"We'll take whoever, preferably a home draw at Fir Park, where we've had good form."