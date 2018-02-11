Complete round-up of Scottish Cup quarter finals draw

The Premiership top three have been kept apart, with ties to be played March 3/4.

The draw for the last eight of the Scottish Cup took place on Sunday. SNS

The Premiership top three have been kept apart in the quarter finals of the Scottish Cup.

Holders Celtic host Championship side Greenock Morton, Aberdeen face Kilmarnock at Pittodrie while Rangers take on Falkirk at home.

League Cup finalists Motherwell take on inform Hearts at Fir Park.

Celtic booked their place in the draw with a 3-2 victory over Partick Thistle at Parkhead.

Kilmarnock and Falkirk progressed after wins over Highland League outfits Brora Rangers and Cove Rangers, respectively.

Hearts defeated St Johnstone 3-0, while Greenock Morton beat Dumbarton by the same scoreline.

Motherwell won 2-0 away to Dundee, before Rangers and Aberdeen moved on to the quarter finals thanks to convincing wins on Sunday.

The draw

Celtic v Greenock Morton

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock

Motherwell v Hearts

Rangers v Falkirk

Ties to be played the weekend of March 3/4.