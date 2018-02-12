Football Talk: Rogic return, Ritchie's sausage shin pads
Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.
Celtic fans are kicking off their week with good news as Tom Rogic prepares to make his comeback from a knee injury.
The midfielder, who hasn't played since the start of December, is set to play in a development squad match against Motherwell on Monday evening.
It's not such good news for St Johnstone fans though as Stefan Scougall's season looks to be over after going off injured at Fir Park last week.
And have you seen Matt Ritchie's shin guards? There's apparently a good reason for him wearing Greggs' finest sausage rolls under his socks.
Today's top stories
ICYMI
The best of social media
Today's back pages
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.