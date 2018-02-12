Football Talk: Rogic return, Ritchie's sausage shin pads

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Return: Tom Rogic will play his first game on Monday since recovering from injury. SNS Group

Celtic fans are kicking off their week with good news as Tom Rogic prepares to make his comeback from a knee injury.

The midfielder, who hasn't played since the start of December, is set to play in a development squad match against Motherwell on Monday evening.

It's not such good news for St Johnstone fans though as Stefan Scougall's season looks to be over after going off injured at Fir Park last week.

And have you seen Matt Ritchie's shin guards? There's apparently a good reason for him wearing Greggs' finest sausage rolls under his socks.

Today's top stories

ICYMI

The best of social media

Today's back pages

Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribed Don’t miss out on STV’s sports coverage; sign up for our 'Sports Alert' email and we’ll keep you in play. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Sports' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.