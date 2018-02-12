  • STV
Steve Clarke urges sensible Scottish Cup kick-off time

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Kilmarnock boss wants as many fans as possible to be able travel to Aberdeen.

Kilmarnock boss Steve Clarke is apprehensive about the scheduling of fixtures.
Steve Clarke has called for Kilmarnock's Scottish Cup tie with Aberdeen to be played at a sensible time next month.

The Premiership clubs will meet at Pittodrie in the quarter finals of the competition over the weekend of March 3/4.

Three of the four ties will be televised live so kick-off times are yet to be confirmed.

Kilmarnock could face a lunchtime meeting in the north east but Clarke hopes their fans will be taken into consideration.

"My one concern about the cup game is that we get a decent kick-off time," he explained. "A kick-off time that allows our supporters to go in large numbers and give the team the backing they deserve.

"The Kilmarnock supporters have shown since I came here anyway that they are prepared to travel in numbers to support the team and I am sure the trip to Aberdeen will be no different.

"The two [league] games are in the past, I will be able to use those games hopefully to come up with a solution to beat Aberdeen but before then is four very important league games."

Motherwell will host Hearts, Celtic will take on Morton while Rangers welcome Falkirk in the other three Scottish Cup ties.

Kilmarnock, meanwhile, could move into the top six with victory against Dundee on Tuesday evening. They have picked up six successive home wins and have only lost one game since the end of November.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.