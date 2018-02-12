  • STV
St Andrews confirmed as host of 150th Open in 2021

The Old Course will be the venue of The Open for the 30th time from July 11-18.

Historic: The Old Course first hosted the Open in 1873.
St Andrews will be the host venue for The Open in 2021, the R&A has confirmed.

The world's top players will compete on the Old Course for the 150th Open, with St Andrews hosting it for the 30th time.

The tournament will take place from July 11-18.

R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said: "The Open holds a very special place in the hearts of golf and sports fans around the world.

"The Championship enjoys a historic and celebrated relationship with the Old Course in St Andrews and we are excited to be marking the occasion of the 150th Championship at the home of golf in 2021."

The Old Course first hosted The Open in 1873, the first time it was played over 18 holes and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon welcomed the return of the championship to a venue steeped in sporting history.

She said: "As the world's oldest and most prestigious professional golf championship, The Open is synonymous with both St Andrews and Scotland and I'm delighted St Andrews will welcome its 150th staging in 2021."

The Chief Executive of St Andrews Links Trust, Euan Loudon, said "It is always special when The Open returns to the Old Course and I am sure that excitement, both here in St Andrews and around the world, will build in anticipation of this special occasion.

"Almost every great champion in the game has played on our famous Links and we look forward to welcoming the next generation of golfing greats for The 150th Open."

This year's championship is being held at Carnoustie, with Royal Portrush and Royal St George's in Sandwich playing host before St Andrews.

