Caulker could make Dundee debut against Kilmarnock

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The former England international has impressed in training and could play on Tuesday.

Signing: Caulker joined Dundee last week.
Signing: Caulker joined Dundee last week.

Dundee manager Neil McCann has said that Steven Caulker could make his first appearance for the club in the Premiership match against Kilmarnock on Tuesday.

The Dark Blues unveiled Caulker as a surprise new signing last week, with the former Spurs, Liverpool and QPR defender joining as a free agent.

Caulker wasn't considered fit enough to face Motherwell in the Scottish Cup on Saturday but may make his debut against Steve Clarke's in-form side.

"He's feeling right," McCann said. "I'll have a conversation with Steven, it has to be on his terms because he has missed so much time but he has looked really good.

"It probably came a bit soon for him at the weekend but he looks great after a couple of extra days training.

"He is closer than he was on Saturday (to playing)."

After losing 2-0 in the cup a week after a bruising 4-1 defeat at home to Ross County, McCann is looking for a morale-boosting win and says his ambitions remain high for the season.

"I've always said, and I make no apologies for it, that I want to get into the top six," he said.

"When you lose to Ross County, who are rooted to the bottom of the table, it's not good enough. So we go into the game with Kilmarnock looking to claw points back on them.

"We have to be mindful of what's underneath us but we are more than good enough to go and beat them."

