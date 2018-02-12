No Rogic run-out before Zenit as U20s match postponed

The Celtic midfielder had hoped to get game time ahead of the Europa League tie.

Blow: Rogic needed game time. SNS Group

Celtic's hopes of giving Tom Rogic game time ahead of the Europa League tie with Zenit St Petersburg have been dashed after their development squad match was postponed.

Rogic has been working back to fitness after injury, having spent two months out with a knee problem.

The Australian midfielder was on the bench for the Scottish Cup win over Partick Thistle on Saturday but wasn't used.

Manager Brendan Rodgers had pencilled in the Under-20s match against Motherwell on Monday evening as a perfect opportunity to regain some match fitness ahead of the European challenge on Thursday night.

However, the weather has taken its toll on Cappielow, where the youth match was to take place, and postponement has dealt a blow to Rogic's recovery.

After the 3-2 win against Partick Thistle on Saturday, Rodgers had revealed that he was ready to bring Rogic off the bench before the visitors set up a nervy end to the game.

"I had to apologise to him," he said. "At 3-1, we should have been comfortable well before that, but when the late goal goes in, it changes your thought process, so unfortunately for him, he's had to have to wait.

"Tom looks great in training and it's just getting him some game time.

"He'll get some minutes with the Under-23 squad on Monday, he's been out for about 10 weeks now so he needs game time.

