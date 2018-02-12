Hamilton announce signing of midfielder and defender

Kenny van der Weg and Ross Jenkins have joined Martin Canning's side as free agents.

Switch: Van der Weg has moved to Accies. SNS Group

Hamilton have added two new signings to their squad, snapping up free agents Kenny van den Weg and Ross Jenkins.

Van der Weg joins the club after securing his release from Ross County before the transfer deadline. The left back had been plying his trade in Dingwall since 2016, having joined county from NAC Breda.

Jenkins, a 27-year-old midfielder, joins Accies after a short spell with Viking Stavanger in Norway.

A product of Watford's youth academy, he played over 80 times for the club and was an England Under-20 international during his time at Vicarage Road.

After leaving the Hornets he had spells at Crawley Town, Romanian side Poli Timisoara and Bulgaria's Pirin Blagoevgrad before his stint with Viking.