  • STV
  • MySTV

Davies: Celtic can't afford defensive slips against Zenit

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

Brendan Rodgers has reminded his players of the importance of concentration.

Focus: Rodgers is working to shut out Zenit.
Focus: Rodgers is working to shut out Zenit. SNS Group

Celtic assistant manager Chris Davies has revealed that Brendan Rodgers has been "reinforcing" the importance of defensive concentration ahead of the Europa League tie against Zenit St Petersburg.

The Parkhead side go into the knockout tie on track to make a successful defence of their domestic treble but have shown some slips at the back in recent matches, notably when a Jozo Simunovic error allowed Partick Thistle back into the Scottish Cup match on Saturday.

While Davies said that individual errors were in the past, he said concentration had to be high when they go up against a side he believes are "one of the better sides" left in the Europa League and are the top scorers in the competition so far.

"It's important that we're defensively good at this level, we know that," Davies said. "It's something that the manager had been reinforcing, that concentration aspect of defending.

"Even more so when you're against top teams and top players. You have to be constantly thinking and constantly aware and that comes from the concentration side of it.

"That's something that the manager's been reinforcing and we have to be ready for."

Celtic host the Russians in the first leg and while the accepted wisdom is that the Scottish champions have to win at home to have a good chance of progressing, Davies pointed out that there were recent examples of that not being the case.

"I think you've seen in previous two-legged games that we've had that there's different [good] results," he said.

"Rosenborg, for example, we were 0-0 which maybe at the time didn't feel like the best result. But we kept a clean sheet and put ourselves in a strong position for the second leg.

"We went away and finished the job off so you have to really be in a position where you have a chance for the second leg. It's only going to be half time."

However, the coach was under no illusions about the scale of the task he thought his side would be facing.

"What's very important to acknowledge and respect is the level of the opponent we're about to play against," he said. "Having analysed and watched them now for a few months, individually and collectively they're a top team.

"They're a Champions League level team with quality. We have to recognise that, and respect that and be prepared for it."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.