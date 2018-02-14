Football Talk: SFA holds McLeish talks, Scotland beat Spain

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Back in charge? Alex McLeish could step back into the Hampden dugout. SNS Group

Love is in the air this Valentine's morning and it would appear the Scottish FA is keen to hook up with an old flame again.

Reports are saying Alex McLeish, who became the bookies favourite a couple of weeks ago, has already held talks over a return to the Scotland hot seat.

Jack Ross may be on the verge of straying away from home though and starting a new relationship.

Barnsley are said to have approached St Mirren and will now speak to the manager about a move south of the border.

Someone not feeling the love today, however, is David Wotherspoon who is on the verge of switching allegiances from Scotland to Canada.

But speaking of the national team, the under-17s beat Spain 2-1 on Tuesday night so it is quite rosy on that patch after all.

