Hearts to apologise to Isma Goncalves over racist abuse

The Tynecastle club has issued a statement saying the behaviour is not tolerated at Tynecastle.

Abuse: Goncalves says racism was reason for departure. SNS Group

Hearts have said they will apologise to former player Isma Goncalves over racist abuse he says affected him and his family during his time at Tynecastle.

Goncalves left Hearts for Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent last month and has now said that racist abuse directed at him from supporters and heard by his family had been a major factor in his departure.

"I didn't want to leave Hearts at first, but the problem was that my family were no longer coming to the games," Goncalves told the Edinburgh Evening News.

"There were some people making racist comments to me in the stadium and my family did not feel okay about this.

"It was a minority, but bad things even from a minority can have a big impact.

"My family should be able to go to the stadium and feel comfortable - it's not nice when your son, your wife and your brother have to listen to people calling me 'a f****** black'. "

Hearts have responded to Goncalves' comments by reiterating their stance on racism and saying it will take further steps to ensure that such behaviour is not tolerated at Tynecastle. The club said that it was unaware of the incidents at the time but urged all supporters to report any further incidents so that appropriate action can be taken.

In a statement on the club's official website, a spokesperson said: "In relation to the recent report of racial abuse directed towards Isma Goncalves, Heart of Midlothian Football Club wishes to make it very clear that it abhors racism and any type of prejudicial abuse, and will not tolerate any incidence of such behavior.

"The club is committed to providing support for its players and a safe working environment for all staff, and if anyone is proven to have made racial remarks to individuals inside the stadium then they will be subject to an immediate football banning order and we will report every single such incident to Police Scotland for action.

"We would urge supporters who witness any such behaviour to contact the club, be it in person at Tynecastle, via our Supporter Services email address, by phoning us or by texting our incident report line in confidence, which can be found inside the stadium's concourse.

"We are aware that, as ever, it is only a very small number of individuals who have let the club and themselves down in this manner.

"The club was unaware that these incidents had occurred, but we will immediately implement some additional pro-active measures to ensure there is a simple and easy process for players and their families to report any such incident.

"We pride ourselves in being a multi-race and multi-cultural club and will take all steps to ensure that players and their families who join us here in Edinburgh, can do so, free from any concerns over prejudice.

"The club will be contacting Isma to apologise to him and his family on behalf of the thousands of supporters who share our anger and disappointment that they were subjected to this behaviour."

