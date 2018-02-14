  • STV
Sinclair: I've nothing to prove to Roberto Mancini

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle

The Celtic winger says his former boss will see a different player on Thursday.

Scott Sinclair says his former boss Roberto Mancini will see he is a different player when Celtic play Zenit but claims he doesn't have a point to prove to the Italian.

Sinclair played under Mancini at Manchester City but didn't enjoy a productive time at the Etihad, failing to land a regular starting spot.

At the time, the attacker expressed his frustration, saying he hadn't been given a fair chance to show what he could do.

However, he'll have that opportunity when Celtic face Mancini's Zenit St Petersburg side in the Europa League on Thursday and says he's a different player now from when he was in Manchester.

"Much different," he said. "When I went see City, I only played a couple of games under him but there's so many players there I didn't get as much game time as I would have liked.

"I'm a much different player now from then.

"I don't have a point to prove to him. It's for myself. When you play you have these targets and you have the levels that you want to play at. For me it's working hard and giving it 100%."

Sinclair acknowledged that Zenit went into the knockout tie as favourites but said the Scottish champions were setting out to win the game. However, he said that their natural attacking instincts may have to balanced with the need not to concede an away goal.

"I think the expectation from players and fans is that we've got to go out there and win the game," he said. "It's going to be tough, they're a great side but for us it's to concentrate on what we're doing and how we play and make sure we win the game.

"I think they're a good side and it's going to be tough tomorrow. It's going to be an exciting time.

"That's vital, to not concede. We're an attacking team and we want to go out there and win and score goals but obviously the main thing is not conceding."

