James Tavernier signs contract extension at Rangers

Deal: Tavernier has a new contract. SNS Group

Rangers full-back James Tavernier has committed his future to the club, signing a new three-and-a-half year deal on improved terms.

Tavernier's existing Ibrox contract was due to expire at the end of next season but following talks he's agreed to extend his stay until 2021 at the earliest.

The right-back has emerged as a key player for the side since joining Rangers from Wigan in 2015. He helped the club win the Championship and secure promotion to the top flight, scoring ten league goals on the way.

Tavernier kept his role as an important defender and attacking outlet after managerial change, playing under Pedro Caixinha and now as part of Graeme Murty's side.

He has scored six times this season.



