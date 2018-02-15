Football Talk: Bitton blow, McLeish makes personal pitch

Your daily round-up of what's happening across Scotland and beyond.

Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton (left) has been hit by an injury setback. SNS

Just when Celtic's injury list looked to be shortening, another name has checked in to the treatment room for an extended period.

Ahead of the Scottish champions' last 32 Europa League tie with Zenit, Brendan Rodgers revealed he would be without the services of Nir Bitton for the remainder of the campaign after being told the Israeli requires knee surgery.

Craig Gordon, Anthony Ralston, Dedryck Boyata, Stuart Armstrong, Patrick Roberts, Johnny Hayes and Leigh Griffiths are all currently sidelined, while Aussie midfielder Tom Rogic is nearing a return to action.

Elsewhere, reports say Alex McLeish has moved a step closer to taking over as Scotland manager after making a personal pitch to the Hampden hierarchy on Wednesday.

Valentine's Day was also one of business for Jack Ross. The St Mirren boss spent the day holding talks with Barnsley to discuss the prospect of a move south, but reports suggest he faces stiff competition from Swansea coach Cameron Toshack.

