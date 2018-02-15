  • STV
Levein 'embarrassed' and 'disgusted' by Goncalves abuse

Paul Barnes Paul Barnes Daryn MacRae Daryn MacRae

The Hearts boss says he is ashamed the player didn't feel comfortable raising concerns.

Hearts boss Craig Levein says he is "embarrassed" and "disgusted" after hearing racist abuse played a major factor in Isma Goncalves' decision to leave the club.

Goncalves left Hearts for Uzbek side Pakhtakor Tashkent last month and has now said racist abuse directed at him from supporters affected the forward and his family to the point he felt it necessary to depart Tynecastle.

The club released a strongly worded statement on Wednesday, laying clear their intention to apologise to the player.

Levein says the story came as a surprise and left him feeling ashamed as his player did not feel comfortable enough to reveal his concerns to his boss.

Asked for his reaction to the story, he said: "Various different feelings, I was sad and, in all honesty, slightly embarrassed that Isma didn't feel he could come and talk to me about it.

"That's on me, that is something I need to look at.

"If we have a player who is struggling, and has suffered racial abuse then I need to make it easier for him to come and speak to me.

"That is the first feeling I have got, one of embarrassment, and I will need to look at that.

"If you read the statement you will see how clear Anne (Budge) has been on this.

"Everybody is disgusted by what has happened.

"I have been trying to get a hold of Isma, he will phone me back this afternoon and I'll apologise to him about what has happened.

"I can only reiterate what was said in the statement."

The Hearts boss spoke to the Jam Tarts squad on Wednesday and will hold a meeting on Thursday to discuss the issue in greater detail.

Asked if any other players had highlighted the issue after the story broke, Levein said: "Not to this extent, but there have been other issues.

He added: "It is a difficult situation, I will never be in that position and a lot of the time when you are on the touchline you can't hear anything.

"So, I wasn't aware of it.

"What I am really pleased about though is the strength of the statement, it should make anyone in any doubt think comes to the stadium and thinks that they can do this while watching Hearts... it's not going to happen."

