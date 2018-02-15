Analysis: Can Celtic catch Zenit cold in Europa League?

The Scottish champions face a tough task to progress against the Russian giants.

Thursday, February 19, 2015. John Guidetti's late equaliser earns Celtic a draw against Inter Milan in the Europa League. That night, some Celtic fans started to believe Ronny Deila was beginning to stamp his mark in Europe.

It was a false dawn.

The following week, Celtic were eliminated from the competition, by the Italian side managed by Roberto Mancini. That was the last time the Scottish champions mixed it on the European stage post-Christmas. Three years on, Mancini is back in Glasgow, this time as Zenit St Petersburg manager.

For Mancini, it's not just a return to Glasgow but a return to competitive action, with Zenit having played a series of friendlies during their long winter break. They arrive as an expensively assembled squad, as top scorers from the Europa League group stage and, in Brendan Rodgers' words, as favourites to progress.

Watching Celtic in Europe is now a case of managed expectations and that's a theme Rodgers was happy to discuss when conducting his pre-match media duties. Noting the financial muscle of teams at the sharp end of European competition, he admitted Celtic "are going to be tested to the limits in terms of where we are at in comparison to the other teams".

Competing without folding defensively is the hope with a lingering fear that against a top side the mismatch in resources will be painfully evident. A decade ago, getting out of a Champions League group was the goal, today it's just being in the mix.

The achievement is to get there knowing the financial rewards should ensure domestic dominance. And Brendan Rodgers has delivered - last season and this.

This season, the stated aim was to come through the Champions League group stage with something to show for their endeavours. Now, he is tasked with conjuring a plan to negotiate a two-legged knock-out tie in the Europa League.

As he looks to Thursday evening and another atmospheric occasion in Glasgow's east end, Rodgers might be fielding questions about Celtic's place in the pecking order but he'll also be seeking some answers about his own team.

While their domestic dominance continues, and defeats to the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich are unsurprising, there are concerns for those of green and white persuasion.

When the team sheets arrive in the media room on Thursday, the Celtic centre-back pairing will be viewed with interest.

Brendan Rodgers has bristled at suggestions that his transfer strategy hadn't addressed this key area properly. Regardless of where you stand on that, he has been rocked with a succession of injuries.

PSG riches: Neymar and co exposed Celtic's defence in the Champions League. SNS

Dedryck Boyata will once again be missing as will the ineligible Marvin Compper. Jozo Simunovic and Kristoffer Ajer are likely to be his centre back pairing on Thursday, for what'll be just their fifth time the duo have started in the same team this season. Simunovic might just be the pick of Rodgers' central defenders but he, too, has been spending time in the Lennoxtown treatment room. Perhaps, the Celtic manager didn't see Ajer being thrown into games against Europe's best at this stage in his development, or maybe his plan was always to accelerate the Norwegian's development, but either way his presence has become a necessity this season.

Regardless of the personnel, it was no surprise when assistant manager Chris Davies revealed that Rodgers had been "reinforcing" the importance of defensive concentration this week.

The Celtic boss may also be puzzling over hints of second season decline from some key players.

Last season's invincible team could almost do no wrong. As each player stamped their name in the record books, Scott Sinclair led a clean sweep of awards for Celtic, voted by fellow professionals. The winger - who previously worked with Rodgers at Chelsea and Swansea - looked a snip at £3.5m. This season, though, it hasn't quite clicked for Sinclair.

Scott Sinclair: Has struggled to find top form this season. SNS Group

Speaking ahead of the Betfred Cup Final against Motherwell, the 28-year-old said defenders were doubling up on him, giving him little time and space to get on the ball. Sinclair has said he has no point to prove to his former Manchester City manager Mancini but a return to his best form from last season would be invaluable to Celtic's cause and could be the catalyst to reproducing last season's form in the remaining three months of this campaign.

There's also the curious case of Moussa Dembele. Around this time last year, Celtic fans were doing cartwheels when the striker took to social media in Leonardo Di Caprio style to kill off speculation linking him with a move away from Celtic. And at the time Dembele was in some nick - banging in back-to-back hat-tricks and finding the back of the net regularly.

Not now. His manager admitted constant talk of a move had affected his striker. On the eve of transfer deadline day, Dembele ended a seven-game goal drought in the 3-1 win over Hearts. Freed from the thoughts of his next move for at least a month or two, and handed the platform of a European tie, the young forward could take the opportunity to remind the rest of Europe of his ability and potential.

Yes, Celtic's form of late may be a concern and yes, Celtic Park hasn't been the fortress it once was on European nights, but it would be foolish to dismiss their chances against the Russians. The management staff will doubtless adopt a high press, high-intensity approach and have shown a disdain for playing any other way. That all-energy mindset delivered a stand-alone moment for Deila but it could provide a clear marker of progress on the big stage for Rodgers' Celtic and it might just catch Zenit cold.

