Footballer gets five-game ban for racially abusing opponent

Clyde defender Ally Love was found guilty of excessive misconduct at an SFA hearing.

Ban: Love will miss five matches. SNS

Clyde defender Ally Love has been banned for five games for racially abusing an opponent during a league match.

Love was found to have directed a stream of racial insults towards opposition winger Rabin Omar throughout Clyde's draw with Annan on January 2.

The 26-year-old was alleged to have called 20-year old Dutchman Omar a "P**i b*****d" among other insults and the incident was reported to referee Scott Millar at full time.

That prompted an investigation by the Scottish FA compliance officer and a notice of complaint for Love, who was making his debut for Clyde after moving from Brechin.

Detail of the incident were included in Millar's match report and witnesses backed up the claims.

Love was charged with breaching rule 202, which covers excessive misconduct and the case was heard by an independent panel. Eleven hours of evidence were heard on the first day of the hearing, with the panel then taking further time to consider the case.

The panel has now handed down a five-match suspension, which takes immediate effect.

Love has until Monday to decide if he is going to submit an appeal against the ban and Clyde have said they will make no comment until that process is over.