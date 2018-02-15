  • STV
Scott McKenna: Praise is flattering but I'm happy at Dons

The Aberdeen centre-half was the subject of multiple bids from Hull in January.

Scott McKenna says he is flattered by the praise that has been heading his way but insists he remains solely focused on bringing success to Aberdeen.

The defender was the subject of multiple offers from Hull in January but the Dons snubbed the Championship strugglers' repeated advances.

McKenna, 21, has also been touted for a Scotland call-up in the future after impressing since forcing his way into the starting line-up this campaign.

Contracted to the Dons until the summer of 2021, the coveted centre-half says he is more than content to continue his development at Pittodrie.

He said: "It's good to hear praise, but you just have to concentrate on yourself.

"You can't get carried away thinking you are this or that... I've only played 20 games in the SPFL.

"I've just got to keep my feet on the ground."

"The manager pulled me in when we were in Dubai to tell me I was going nowhere unless there was a ridiculous bid.

"I was absolutely fine with that, I've been constantly learning under the manager and hopefully I'll continue to do that."

He added: "I've been involved in teams that have reached Scottish Cup semi-finals and finals, but I've never played.

"Hopefully, that is something I can do and be a part of.

"Playing in the Europa League, hopefully qualifying and doing better than previous seasons, it's all pretty positive."

