Murty: Tavernier made a statement by signing new deal
The Rangers boss believes he possesses "one of the Premiership's outstanding performers".
Rangers boss Graeme Murty believes James Tavernier has made a statement by committing his long-term future to the club.
The English full back penned a three-and-a-half year contract extension on Thursday with the Light Blues.
Tavernier has impressed under Murty's watch, scoring six goals from defence this campaign.
Murty hailed the news of a new deal for a player he ranks amongst the Scottish Premiership's elite.
"I think he is one of the outstanding performers in the league this year.
"He makes the environment better and I think there is more development to come from him.
"It is really good for us to tie him down to a longer-term contract.
"It's also a statement from James because he believes he can get to the next level of his career at this football club."
Tavernier has targeted a league title after penning the extension.
The defender said: "I want to win this league, we've got the fans, we've got a great squad, and that's our aim.
"We are Rangers Football Club, it is known for how many trophies it has, and we need to add more trophies to the trophy room.
"That's my aim."
With Tavernier's future secured, Rangers are expected to turn their attention to a new deal for forward Alfredo Morelos.
Asked whether Morelos' agent was due in the country for discussions, Murty said: "There are conversations about contracts going on with numerous members of the squad.
"I won't identify anyone currently but once they are tied up we will give you that information.
"People in the squad are being talked to about terms and the length of their contract.
"We need people who are desperate to be here."
