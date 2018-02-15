  • STV
Dempster: Now is not the time to leave Hibs for SFA role

Laura Brannan Laura Brannan

The Hibernian chief executive says she will not be replacing Stewart Regan at Hampden.

Staying: Leeann Dempster has no plans to leave Easter Road. SNS

Leeann Dempster has ruled herself out of the running for the Scottish FA chief executive role, saying it's not the right time to leave Hibernian.

She had been linked with filling the vacant position after Stewart Regan left his post at the start of February.

Dempster, who occupies the same role at Easter Road, admits she considered the move, but essentially it would have to be something even more special to tempt her away.

"It means your colleagues and people you work with are doing a good job and are therefore recommending you which is a nice thing," she told STV.

"I would not be telling you the truth if I said I didn't give it thought but that's really all it was.

"I really enjoy life here at Hibernian, the club, the experience and the people I work with.

"I think it's important you feel that way about your job and I think it would take something really special to bend me out of shape and into something else.

"You can never look into the future and you can't say what you'll be interested in in the future, we have to deal with what's on the table at the minute.

"It would have to be something pretty special to entice me elsewhere."

Dempster believes whoever does take on the role will have a huge task on their hands to first and foremost unite the governing bodies in the Scottish game.

"It's arguably one of the biggest jobs in Scotland and whoever has that job ahead of them at the minute, there's a lot of collaborative work to be had," she continued.

"I think the clubs and stakeholders in general will need to be available to assist whoever comes in to give as much support as we can.

"There's too much of a generalisation at the minute, which happens when the SFA and SPFL go through good or bad periods people say one or the other are doing a good job.

"I don't think that's fair, they do different jobs. Whoever comes in has to try and properly unite the game in Scotland. That's the league and the association.

"If you look at really successful leagues around the world they have a strong association and a strong league.

"They are very defined in the roles that they play and that needs to be re-balanced. That's the first challenge and it will be a big one but it should be one everyone gets behind."

