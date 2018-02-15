  • STV
  • MySTV

Scottish FA set to appoint McLeish as Scotland manager

Andy Coyle Andy Coyle Raman Bhardwaj Raman Bhardwaj

The SFA has agreed a deal to appoint McLeish as Gordon Strachan's successor.

Choice: McLeish will have further talks with the SFA.
Choice: McLeish will have further talks with the SFA. SNS Group

Alex McLeish is set to sign a two-year deal to become the next Scotland manager.

STV understands McLeish met the Scottish FA board at Hampden on Wednesday to discuss the role and is expected to be introduced as national team boss within the next 24 hours.

Scottish FA president Alan McRae and vice-president Rod Petrie were pushing hard for McLeish to be appointed as Gordon Strachan's successor but other board members remained unconvinced.

Following further board discussions on Thursday, the pair won enough support to pave the way for McLeish's appointment.

The 59-year-old had emerged as a favoured candidate after Michael O'Neill then Walter Smith turned down the top Hampden job. McLeish had a 70% win record during his 10-month stint as Scotland boss over a decade ago.

The national team has been without a manager since Strachan's departure in October after failure to reach the World Cup qualification play-offs.

A long-running pursuit of Northern Ireland boss O'Neill ended in public rejection, a situation that contributed to the departure of Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan. Walter Smith was then courted before the former Rangers boss changed his mind about coming out of retirement after delays in holding formal talks.

McLeish will now lead the national team into the Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The former Motherwell, Hibs and Rangers manager was in charge of Scotland for a short spell before departing for Birmingham City but had an impressive record in international football.

McLeish spent four years at Birmingham and has since managed Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek.

Related Articles

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.