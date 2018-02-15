Scottish FA set to appoint McLeish as Scotland manager

The SFA has agreed a deal to appoint McLeish as Gordon Strachan's successor.

Choice: McLeish will have further talks with the SFA. SNS Group

Alex McLeish is set to sign a two-year deal to become the next Scotland manager.

STV understands McLeish met the Scottish FA board at Hampden on Wednesday to discuss the role and is expected to be introduced as national team boss within the next 24 hours.

Scottish FA president Alan McRae and vice-president Rod Petrie were pushing hard for McLeish to be appointed as Gordon Strachan's successor but other board members remained unconvinced.

Following further board discussions on Thursday, the pair won enough support to pave the way for McLeish's appointment.

The 59-year-old had emerged as a favoured candidate after Michael O'Neill then Walter Smith turned down the top Hampden job. McLeish had a 70% win record during his 10-month stint as Scotland boss over a decade ago.

The national team has been without a manager since Strachan's departure in October after failure to reach the World Cup qualification play-offs.

A long-running pursuit of Northern Ireland boss O'Neill ended in public rejection, a situation that contributed to the departure of Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan. Walter Smith was then courted before the former Rangers boss changed his mind about coming out of retirement after delays in holding formal talks.

McLeish will now lead the national team into the Nations League and Euro 2020 qualifiers.

The former Motherwell, Hibs and Rangers manager was in charge of Scotland for a short spell before departing for Birmingham City but had an impressive record in international football.

McLeish spent four years at Birmingham and has since managed Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest, Genk and Zamalek.