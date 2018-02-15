McGregor starts for Celtic against Zenit St Petersburg

The midfielder replaces Charly Musonda for the Europa League match at Celtic Park.

Plan: Rodgers has named his side to face Zenit. SNS Group

Callum McGregor will start for Celtic in their Europa League match against Zenit St Petersburg after Brendan Rodgers named his side for the first leg of the knockout tie.

Eboue Kouassi also returns to the side with Charly Musonda and Scott Sinclair dropping to the bench.

Dorus de Vries starts in goal for the home side, behind Kieran Tierney, Jozo Simunovic, Kristoffer Ajer and Mikael Lustig.

Eboue joins captain Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham at the heart of the side with McGregor and James Forrest supporting Moussa Dembele in attack.

Musonda and Sinclair are joined on the bench by goalkeeper Scott Bain, Tom Rogic, Jack Hendry, Calvin Miller and Odsonne Eduoard.