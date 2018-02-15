Jack Ross staying at St Mirren after Barnsley talks

The manager had been granted permission to speak to the English Championship side.

Committed: Ross is staying at St Mirren. SNS Group

St Mirren manager Jack Ross has decided to stay with the club, rejecting the chance to become Barnsley manager.

The English Championship side had been given permission to open talks with Ross as they look to appoint a manager for their relegation battle.

St Mirren confirmed on Thursday evening that Ross had committed his future to the Paisley side and will remain in charge as they look to complete their title charge.

Saints chief executive Tony Fitzpatrick said: "We are delighted with the news that Jack remains committed to St Mirren Football Club.

"Jack has built something special here and has really pulled everyone together in the right direction.

"It is excellent news for the club and all focus is on trying to meet our targets for the season."

Ross move to Paisley from Alloa Athletic in October 2016 and led the club out of relegation trouble with a strong showing in the second half of last season.

The 41-year-old built on that work this term and has his side on course for the title, sitting 14 points clear at the top of the Championship with 12 games to play.