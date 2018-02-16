Alex McLeish appointed as Scotland national team boss

McLeish returns for a second spell as Scotland manager, succeeding Gordon Strachan.

Return: McLeish is Scotland boss again. SNS Group

Alex McLeish has been appointed as Scotland national team manager, the Scottish FA have confirmed.

The 59-year-old has signed a two-year contract at Hampden, putting him in place until the end of the European Championships in 2020.

McLeish becomes Scotland manager for a second time, having previously been in charge for a ten-month spell in 2007.

He said: "There is much to be positive about in Scottish football, with players playing at the highest level and promising talent breaking through.

"With Hampden Park as one of the host venues for Euro 2020 we have an amazing opportunity to showcase our talents to the world from our own back yard.

"I am relishing the challenge of leading us to a major tournament and I cannot wait to get started."

The former international player, who has managed clubs in Scotland, England, Belgium and Egypt, held face-to-face talks with the Scottish FA board on Wednesday.

As the preferred candidate of SFA president Alan McRae and vice-president Rod Petrie, his appointment was concluded after further board discussions on Thursday.

McLeish becomes the permanent successor to Gordon Strachan, who left his post after the failure to reach the World Cup play-offs last October.

A long-running pursuit of Northern Ireland boss O'Neill ended in public rejection, a situation that contributed to the departure of Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan.

Walter Smith was then courted before the former Rangers boss changed his mind about coming out of retirement after delays in holding formal talks.

McLeish has now been given the task of ensuring qualification for Euro 2020, when Hampden will stage three group stage games and one last-16 match.

The new manager will work with his squad for the first time when they face Costa Rica and Hungary in friendly matches next month, before an end-of-season trip to face Mexico and Peru.

McLeish will then lead the team into the inaugural Nations League campaign with games against Albania and Israel, which could provide a route to the Euros.

Scotland haven't reached a major finals since the 1998 World Cup but McLeish did enjoy a good record in his previous, brief, spell in charge. The side won seven of the ten games they played under him but a defeat to Italy saw them miss out on Euro 2008.