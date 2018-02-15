McGregor strike gives Celtic 1-0 win against Zenit

The Scottish midfielder scored to give Celtic advantage in the Europa League tie.

Goal: McGregor scored for Celtic. SNS Group

Celtic have defeated Zenit St Petersburg 1-0 in the first leg of their Europa League knockout tie.

A stunning goal from Callum McGregor gives Brendan Rodgers' side the advantage ahead of next week's second leg in Russia.

The Scottish champions were underdogs going into the match against Roberto Mancini's expensively-assembled side but quickly imposed themselves on a side that was playing it's first competitive match after a long winter break.

Celtic enjoyed the lion's share of possession in the first half but couldn't convert chances into goals.

The home side continued to have the upper hand after the break and finally got their reward in the 78th minute.

An attack up the left flank resulted in the ball making its way to Charly Musonda and the substitute lifted the ball over the defence to McGregor, who controlled the high ball and fired it past Andrey Lunev to the delight of the home fans.



