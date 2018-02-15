McGregor: That's a great way to celebrate 150 games

The Celtic midfielder marked a landmark appearance with a crucial European goal.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5734726457001-callum-mcgregor-on-celtic-1-0-zenit.jpg" />

Callum McGregor scored the match winner in Celtic's 1-0 Europa League victory over Zenit and said it was a great way to mark 150 games for the club.

The midfielder latched on to a Charly Musonda pass to lash home the goal that gives Celtic a precious first-leg lead ahead of the return match in Russia next week.

He said that he was aware of the personal milestone going into the game and thrilled to have contributed to a huge result for his team.

"Every game for this club is special but 150 games, a massive game tonight and to mark it with a goal was excellent," McGregor told STV.

"It was a great finish. Charly played a great ball over the top and it was just trying to get it under control and hit it. Thankfully it went in."

The win gives Celtic the advantage against a Zenit side who were favourites going into the tie. McGregor said the players knew they had to perform to have any hopes of an upset and progress deeper into the competition.

"It's massive," he said. "We spoke a couple of days leading into the game about how important it was to get a result tonight and we carried out the game plan really well.

"Going into the last 20 minutes we felt like we could open up and try to nick it. That's what we did.

"It sets us up great for the second leg but we know it's going to be a tough test over there. We'll need to be ready.

"It gives us great confidence that we can mix it with the big boys and hopefully get a result."

After a Champions League group stage campaign that saw Celtic achieve their aim despite some bruising encounters with Europe's best, McGregor admitted that the team had a point to prove.

"Going into the game the gaffer asked us to go and prove ourselves again," he said."I think we did that with the performance and intensity.

"To get the win was excellent."